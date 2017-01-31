Zoning Appeals Board Approves Request for Blue Ridge Propane

By Lon Anderson

Special to Examiner



It looks like the propane market in Hardy County will soon get more competition.At its hearing last week, the County Zoning Board of Appeals approved a request by the United Propane Gas Company, trading as Blue Ridge Propane, to grant a conditional use permit that will allow them to operate a retail propane facility just west of Moorefield.

The zoning approval will allow Blue Ridge Propane to locate an office with a 30,000-gallon storage tank on the property located near the corner of Corridor H and Old Fish Pond Road. It would be adjacent to another propane storage facility currently operated by Holtzman Propane.

In discussion with Board members, Sheppard noted that in the many communities where Blue Ridge is located, it generally offers the least expensive propane. He expects the facility to be open for business by July.