Yurcaba Published in India

Professor Nicole Yurcaba, Instructor of English at Bridgewater College and resident of Mathias, received publication in India’s presitgious Literature Today for her poem “The Moon, Facing East in the Sky.” The poem examines the emotional borders mankind must cross in order to conquer the separation it has established with nature during modern times. Yurcaba was one of 72 poets selected from around the globe to appear in Literature Today.



