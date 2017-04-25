PCB-Online-ME

Yellow Jackets Split Doubleheader With Frankfort

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

The Class AA No. 3 ranked Frankfort Falcons came flying into George Hott Field and were grounded in the first game of the doubleheader as Moorefield rallied for a 5-3 victory, then the Yellow Jackets fell in the nightcap 9-2.

“That was real efficient. Holden [Sions] has been around the strike zone and our whole team defense has been the key to our pitchers being able to go longer in a game,” Moorefield Coach Wade Armentrout remarked.

Moorefield catcher Westly Martinez applies the tag on Frankfort base runner Wyatt Yates at George Hott Field.


“Offensively, we’ve been getting runners on and making timely hits to get run production. We have been aggressive at the plate and not getting deep in the count. This was a good win against a really good team. They are going to be a team to watch in our area come playoff time, so it’s a good, quality win for us.”

Moorefield starting pitcher Holden Sions induced a groundout to begin the game with Brent Moran making the play to Blake Watts, then pitched a strikeout and Seth Hoyt made a catch to retire the side.

Yellow Jackets leadoff batter Sloan Williams launched a double into left field off Frankfort pitcher Blake Wasson and advanced on an error as Garrett Haggerty’s hit ricocheted off the first baseman.

