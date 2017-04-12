Yellow Jackets Run Over East Hardy

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Moorefield flipped on a switch and executed the game plan to rout the Cougars in a five-inning, 12-2 win at George Hott Field during the Hardy Boys Hardball Classic last Friday.

“They’ve been really focused all week. They worked hard in the beginning of the week in practice and just developed the philosophy that we need to play one inning at a time and not be focused on the outcome of the game, to be focused on the outcome of the inning and back it up to the at-bat, to each pitch, to each fly ball, to each ground ball, just making the small plays and taking little steps at a time,” Moorefield Coach Wade Armentrout remarked.

“The first two weeks we didn’t do well getting timely hits with runners in scoring position, but now early in the week when we played Strasburg not one hitter struck out, we put the ball in play which is good and good things happen.



Today we got some two-out hits. Holden hit really well and Seth Hoyt made some timely hits and Chase Anderson moved runners over in scoring position. Landes, Conrad, and Westly, the middle of our order all lead our team in RBIs.

It means a lot when those other guys are getting on base for them. We played one inning at a time. Our pitchers threw one strike at a time and our defense is getting better and our base running is improving. When you do all that with timely hitting, you will beat good teams. We are stepping up no matter what the color of the jersey is.”

