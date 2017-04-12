Yellow Jackets Dominate at First Home Meet, Cougars Run Second

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Hardy County shined at the Moorefield Track Meet last Tuesday as the wind helped the wings of the Yellow Jackets fly faster to first place overall and the Cougars pounced to runner-up in both the boys and girls competition.

The Moorefield Girls won its first meet under coach Vivian Carr with 103 points in this quad format, followed by East Hardy with 63 points, Pendleton County took third with 48.5 points and Tygarts Valley was last at 20.5 points.



“Good night for the Yellow Jackets, boys and girls teams won. First win for the girls since I have been coaching,” Moorefield Girls Track coach Vivian Carr stated.

For the boys, the Yellow Jackets edged out East Hardy with 69 points compared to 67.5, while Pendleton County was in third place with 57 points and the Bulldogs were last with 49.5 points.

As the track meet was beginning, the Moorefield Girls gathered in a circle for prayer.

After the national anthem, the track meet got underway as the boys warmed up on the hill for shot put and the girls were across the complex throwing the discus.

