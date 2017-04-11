Yellow Jackets Defend Hive Against Petersburg

Story

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Moorefield limited its mistakes and played more efficiently to take the second round battle 3-2 over the Vikings at George Hott Field on Thursday.

The weather pushed the game time later in the evening and the field was ready in time, then more rain came through during the contest making it more interesting.

Moorefield pitcher Seth Hoyt induced a groundout off the bat of Petersburg’s Tyce Wisnewski to begin the game, fielding it and tossing to Rion Landes for the out.

Moorefield second baseman Chase Anderson collected a grounder hit by Hunter Pool and the last out was a pop-up by Trad Harman which was caught by third baseman Sloan Williams.

