WVU Extension Latest Victim of BOE Budget Woes

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

In years past, the Hardy County Board of Education financially supported the work of the West Virginia University Extension Service, but staring in the face of a $200,000 deficit, board members say it’s just not possible this year.

“In the past, we’ve paid $15,000 a year,” said Board member Dixie Bean. “Last year we contributed $8,500. I talked with Dave Workman and told him the $8,500 this year would be difficult. We just don’t have the funds to support it.”

Workman is one of two WVU Extension Agents for Hardy County. The extension service provides programs that support agriculture education in the schools, such as 4-H and FFA. While those programs are extracurricular activities, they contribute to the overall health and well-being of students.

Bean said Workman suggested the board contribute $1,000 if possible.

The board approved the recommendation and will add a $1,000 contribution to the WVU Extension Service as a line item in next year’s budget.

