WVU Celebrates Milestones in 2017

By Dave Workman

Special to Examiner

What do the numbers 50, 100 150, mean for West Virginia this year? Well, 2017 is a huge year for West Virginia University. First, this is the 150th anniversary of WVU. What we now call the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design was the first academic institution at WVU. Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7 the year long celebration will commence recognizing this milestone.

If you are a prospective student, current student, or alumni of the Davis College you have reason to celebrate! This unit is not only the oldest on campus but has been and continues to be on the forefront of discovery and learning. If you have not been connected with what is happening in the Davis College, watch for news of the great things being accomplished right now.