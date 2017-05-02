WV Ag-Tourism Initiative Brings Good Practices and Sound Advice

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Suzie Tatro and her husband, John, have dreamed of opening a Farm-to-Table Bed & Breakfast. They bought a small farm outside Mathias and are working to get the place repaired and renovated.

Suzie was one of 20 people from Hardy, Grant and Pocahontas counties who completed the West Virginia Agri-Tourism Initiative last week. All of the participants were certified as West Virginia Agritourism Initiative Businesses.



The five-session course was offered by the West Virginia University Extension Service, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, Hardy County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Eastern WV Community Technical College’s NewBiz Launchpad.

“I’ve learned so much from this class,” Suzie said. “From the safety aspect to how to get people to come, it’s all been incredible.”

The Agri-Tourism Initiative focuses on the many aspects of agricultural-based tourism from marketing, profitability, risk management and emergency preparedness to product development, pricing, branding and collaboration with other similar businesses in the area.

