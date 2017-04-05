Williams Hears Extraditions, Plea Bargains and Probation Violations

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Not even the entreaties of his boss and landlord could keep Terry Morris out of jail. Morris, 25, of Mathias, was in court because he failed to report for scheduled probation appointments and failed to show up for court last year. He was being held without bond.

Morris was initially indicted in 2014 for fleeing law enforcement in a vehicle with reckless indifference for the safety of others. The penalty is not less than one year and not more than five years in prison. He was given five years probation at that time.

According to 22nd Circuit Court Judge C. Carter Williams, since then, Morris moved to Doddridge County without the permission of his probation officer, moved back to Hardy County without the permission of his probation officer, admitted to using marijuana, not paid his court cost and attorney fees, in addition to not reporting as required.

“He hit a rough patch there for awhile,” said Brian Vance, Morris’ attorney. “He’s been gainfully employed and as of today, has paid his fees.”

Vance requested Morris be sent to jail for 120 days, the punishment for a third probation violation.

