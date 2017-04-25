Wildcats Stir Up Hive, But Moorefield Settles With Win

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Hive was buzzing as the Lady Wildcats thrashed into Moorefield building a 3-nil lead, yet the Yellow Jackettes were up to defending the field scoring four unanswered runs for a 4-3 victory in nine innings last Thursday.

“We played solid defense,” Moorefield Coach Tammie Ayers noted.

“I think that was our key and Hanna Carlson pitched an awesome nine innings. She did very well hitting her spots and our defense was solid. We hit when we needed to, but it was our defense and pitching. I see our season lasting quite a bit longer.”

Moorefield pitcher Hanna Carlson began the game collecting the first two grounders and tossing to first baseman Alyssa Vetter for the outs and second baseman Bethany Smith caught the third out as Pendleton County went down in order.

Pendleton County pitcher Taylor Townsend, having been teammates with some of the Yellow Jackettes during the summer, knew how to execute a high rise pitch to create pop-ups as Rebekah Markwood, Emma Baker, and Macie Zirk went down by air mail.

