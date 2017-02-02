PCB-Online-ME

Whitecotton Appointed To State BOE

Former Superintendent of Hardy County Schools Barbara Whitecotton has been named by Governor Jim Justice to the West Virginia state Board of Education.

Whitecotton joins Miller L. Hall, a Berkley County educator and Harold Hatfield, former superintendent of Putnam County schools.

Hatfield was a classroom teacher, Principal, Director of Early Childhood Education, Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Pupil Services before becoming Superintendent of Putnam County Schools. In 2009, he was named Superintendent of the Year by the West Virginia Association of School Administrators.

