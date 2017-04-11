What IS That Purple Flower?

By Dave Workman

WVU Extension

Many folks in Hardy County are noticing a purple flowering plant appearing in yards, gardens, and fields. Although there are many other purple flowering plants out there, these are most likely Purple Deadnettle or Henbit. These are winter annuals and part of the mint family that are present in normal years.

Being winter annuals, they have a shallow root system, and typically complete their life cycle before growing season. There is a belief that they are most noticeable this year due to the moderate weather conditions that we have had this past winter.

According to WVU Extension Weed Specialist Dr. Rakesh Chandran, “this past mild winter season has allowed these weeds to get a head-start on the grass and other species.” He has indicated there are several options to consider to address these “weeds” depending on the situation.

