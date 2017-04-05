Wardensville Sale Marks 50 Years

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

It’s not hard to calculate the number of bulls sold during the 50 years of the Wardensville Bull Sale. According to the records, more than 4,500 bulls have been sold.

What is impossible to calculate is the number of cattle born and raised from the bulls sold during the 50 years of the Wardensville Bull Sale.

What is also impossible to calculate is the extent of the positive impact the Wardensville Bull Sale has had on the beef industry as a whole.

Thursday, March 23, was a beautiful Spring day and people came from far and wide to bid on, buy, and sell bulls. An unofficial head count put the number close to 500. “I don’t think I’ve every seen this many people here,” said West Virginia Department of Agriculture Reymann Memorial Farm Manager Jerry Yates.

“We think we set a record for the number of vehicles and the number of people,” said Hardy County WVU Extension Agent Dave Workman. “We had consignors from all across the state. There were 18 total and all from West Virginia.”

