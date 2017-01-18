Wardensville Hears Reluctance To Water/Sewer Changes

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

“The two most important things in this community are our water and sewer,” said Anna Dunlap. “It literally breaks my heart that two or three people can vote to transfer ownership of the two most important things in our town.”

Dunlap spoke at the Wardensville Council meeting held Monday, Jan. 9. She spoke in protest of the council’s efforts to transfer ownership of the town’s water and sewer system to the Hardy County Public Service District.

“Was the council ever told about the proposal from Romney?” asked Vickie Dyer. “If Romney manages it, it will save us $1,700 a month. They will hire people to maintain it. Of course, any major problems would be our responsibility. No one has ever told us why you want to give up our water and sewer.”

Councilman Greg Alderman replied, “I don’t want to.”

Councilwoman Grace Garrett said, “We need $700,000 to paint the tanks.”



The next meeting of the Wardensville Council will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. The meetings are held in the Conference and Visitor’s Center on Main Street. The public is invited to attend.