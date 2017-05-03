Wardensville Garden Market Celebrates First Anniversary

This month the Wardensville Garden Market is celebrating its one year anniversary and making big plans for continued expansion in the coming year. Major expansion plans are underway with more jobs, and more fields at work. Launched in 2016 with a private foundation grant, the farm last year consisted of a one-acre planted field, a greenhouse and market, and at the end of 2016 it added a high tunnel and bakery. It employed 14 paid farm assistants, and three managers, the majority of whom either attend or attended East Hardy High School.

In 2017, the farm is expanding to 23 farm assistants, three summer educators, and four managers. Expansion plans also include three additional acres planted, installation of a fruit orchard, a second high tunnel, a new commercial kitchen, employment of additional market staff, codification of a new educational curriculum and creation of a summer program for East Hardy youth. As part of the plan to expand its Outdoor Classroom series this year, it will launch a summer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) program for East Hardy middle school youth. The Outdoor Classroom series was just awarded a $1,000 mini-grant from the Hardy County Community Foundation.



One of the new positions is held by Vicki Johnson, who has been named Director of Partnerships and Development. Her role will be to guide the farm’s new education curriculum, encourage partnerships and collaborations with other nonprofits, local and state education partners, as well as other stakeholders such as fresh food and sustainability entrepreneurs.

