W.Va. Lobbies for Continued Chesapeake Bay Funding

Members of the Cacapon Institute and Sleepy Creek Watershed Association visited with Senator Shelley Moore Capito last week as part of “Chesapeake Bay Day on the Hill” to urge Congressional support for continued funding of the Bay cleanup.

President Trump’s proposed budget seeks to “zero-out” the $73 million annual appropriation to fight Bay pollution.

As a key Bay watershed state, West Virginia–and Hardy County–benefit significantly from that funding. The West Virginia contingent reported that their visits with Capito, as well as staff from Senator Manchin’s office, and with Representatives Evan Jenkins and Alex Mooney all resulted in firm assurances that Bay funding would be restored.

Dixie Twiddy
PSD Refinances Bonds, Saves Thousands
