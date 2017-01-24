W.Va. Land Trust Protects Rare Habitat in Grant County

“There’s more than meets the eye on this property,” said Ashton Berdine, Lands Program Manager for the West Virginia Land Trust, speaking about a Grant County property that the Land Trust recently protected.

In December, Shirley and Cliff Gay together with the West Virginia Land Trust placed a conservation easement that protects their 14-acre property on Knobley Mountain, near Petersburg. The easement includes an agreement that the property’s unique natural features are protected from future development.

“In the beginning, it was all about the view,” said Shirley Gay.