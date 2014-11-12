A Veteran Says Thanks

A couple of years ago, Major Hannah Heishman, of this newspaper family, wrote an editorial for Veterans Day. We aren’t going to reprint all of it this year, although it’s well worth it, but we are going to bring back some of her comments. This from a young woman who has served in Kosovo and twice in Iraq. She’s been there. She knows what she’s talking about and yet, she wanted to thank all the veterans she’s known and the many she doesn’t for their service to this country.

Her words:

Veterans. In many ways, we are the same, regardless of our service, our enemy, our war, our time. We know, viscerally, the importance of mail and decent food. We’ve shared care packages. We’ve cussed superiors, maybe under our breaths, maybe not. We’ve been awake at 0300, on duty, wheezing with laughter over the kinds of stories that can only be told at that hour, in that situation. Most of us have held a pen over paper, or a telephone, or fingers poised over a keyboard, and suddenly not known what to say, because Home is so very, very far away, farther than physical or geographic distance, far enough as to be slightly unreal, and more like a former life.

