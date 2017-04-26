Uniforms Don’t Suit Moorefield Town Employees

By Hannah Heishman

Moorefield Examiner

The uniforms the Town of Moorefield provides its employees are uncomfortable, don’t fit well, and aren’t necessarily worth the money spent on them.

Josh Eye represented other Town employees at the Moorefield Town Council meeting on April 18. He spoke frankly, and explained he knew there wasn’t a way to make everyone happy.

The Council agreed to look into t-shirts as a summer option, but opposed allowing shorts out of concern for safety and professional appearance.

Employees will also be able to wear their own jeans, in lieu of the uniform pants, which are just Wrangler blue jeans. However, the Town will not be responsible for replacing torn or damaged personal clothing.

The current uniforms are colors and materials designed for safety, and the contract includes laundering. The Council decided to provide employees with uniforms to increase their visibility for safety, for professional appearance, and to prevent wear and tear of their personal clothes.

