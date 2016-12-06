My Unbased Opinion 12/7

The End Room. I talked about it last week when I told you about old radios I found there. No idea why Mom and/or Pap saved them beyond their useful lives, but into boxes and up onto shelves they’d been placed.

The End Room is one of the four big rooms, South end of Big House. Two rooms, upstairs and down on either side of a central hall or foyer. That construction is apparently part of the “I house” architectural style. I saw a display about such houses in the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. My daughter, Hannah, wrote a paper about it for a class when she attended University of North Carolina.

Long as I can remember living around Big House, the End Room was repository for everything any family member didn’t want to throw out in trash. Obsolete, but with a bit of usefulness left in it was a good excuse for retention. Another was broken, but reparable when we had a little extra time. Those old radios might have fit in either of those two categories.

Mom’s early desire to be a designer of ladies fashions crashed into the Great Depression of the 1920s. Afraid she’d be unable to support herself designing and sewing during such terrible economic conditions, she switched her college major to biology and bacteriology in which she’d more likely find good employment. It worked. She found Pap while working in a state laboratory in Charleston, West Virginia. Pasteboard boxes of hand drawn pictures, clothing patterns and sewing instructions crowded shelves below radios.

File cabinets full of agricultural bulletins, technical journals and text books relating to Pap’s profession, veterinary medicine. My sister, the librarian, went through journals sorting and separating those containing articles authored by James O. Heishman, DVM. relating to animal disease research he performed for state and federal governments.

Books. Text books and nonfiction, but fiction prevails. Books published from middle 1800s up until last year. Oldest were saved by my great grandparents. Newest are my acquisitions. Newest are stored in my book boxes, pine, stackable, 25 by 15 inches. I have about 15 boxes filled. Oldest books are likely in great grandfather’s book case, built to fit atop his desk, the combination of which measures 98 inches high, too much for End Room’s 102 inch ceilings and family’s shorter stature.

I’ve got Mom’s old dilapidated wicker telephone chair which sort of sags and “leans toward Keckleys” (an old local saying). A more modern metal cabinet has odd older bottles and a couple cracked kerosene lamp globes. Another such cabinet contains art supplies and drawings Mom made for her Sunday school children.

I’ve got a pile of empty frozen chicken boxes collected, ready for whatever needs boxed wherever. A table, two chairs and a potty chair for little people. An upright piano I may give to whoever shows up with enough help to carry it out of Big House without tearing the place down. Behind another bookcase, I found a badminton set, still packaged, awaiting next year’s swarm of borer bees. Badminton rackets make wonderful bee swatters.

Main problem with all this is sorting out and identifying those items which might have value. My sister calls such activity “appraisal and disposition”, a term from her professional past. I’ve consulted folks with eBay, Craig’s List, auction, and yard sale experience. I’ve thought about listing items in newspaper ads or even in My Unbased Opinion. Last resort, there’s always a dumpster.