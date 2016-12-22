My Unbased Opinion 12/21

Christmas tree hunting with my son, James and his wife Jennifer. Most fun I’ve had for a while.

Timber Ridge, Hampshire County, North of Yellow Spring near Lehew. Pennington place, an old farm my sister inherited from our father. Some farm land has grown up in pines and brush, but most is still open fields due to regular hay harvesting. Borders of those fields produce a few Red Cedars which we sort through to find Christmas trees.

Cedar is necessary. I’ve never understood why commercial tree growers don’t handle Red Cedars. Don’t think I’ve ever seen Red Cedars for sale anywhere. Both Phoebe and I grew up in Cedar tree families and we still want them. Far as I know, our house in Moorefield and my family’s Big House in Wardensville have never known pine or spruce or fir or whatever. Family cut Red Cedars, always.

Tree location in our Moorefield home allows one bad side. A wall we can back tree up against with an electric outlet in the base board hides that one bad side. It’s a corner between two doors.

Tree can’t be to large diameter or passage through those doors is tough. Door hinges make good anchors for heavy thread we use to tie tree to in order to stabilize it. Ceiling is near ten feet. Nine foot tree plus a star on top pretty well fills the space.

I used to be Chief of star and lights. My job to do the high stuff. Never one to feel comfortable on a ladder, I still screwed up my climbing courage and got er done.