Unbased 04-26-17

I gave up trying for a fresh column topic this week. Perhaps my mind is getting old and tired. At any rate, here is an Unbased Opinion I wrote for April 19th, 2006 issue of the Moorefield Examiner. I liked it when I wrote it. I still do.

“This Ole House?” Rosemary Clooney sang it. I sang it.

Last Saturday, back porch of the Big House, raining, Pap’s old rocker, some bourbon. Not a soul near. At least I hoped there wasn’t. I sang real loud.



Errant thoughts. An exterminator at work back at the Examiner building. Every year a few flying bugs come out of the walls. We waste a can of fly spray on them and forget it till next year. This year we called J & K Pest Control.

Sis talks about when she worked in Binghamton, New York. She’d talk to Mom back home in the Big House evenings. A squawk, phone rattled when it dropped, a loud “SMACK” and Mom would come back on the line fussing about spiders. Big black ones came out inside when seasons changed.

Snakes. Nests of blacksnakes in a hollow limb of our big front yard maple tree. Mom and I stood watching a five footer crawl down the tree, across the yard, up the side of Big House and in under eaves to a lunch of attic mice. Mom shrugged, said she needed to get back to work, went back inside apparently without thought that she and snake occupied same house.

