Two Given Probation In Circuit Court

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

In August, Katrina L. DeCollo, 36, of Moorefield was sentenced to not less than one year and not more than 10 years in prison for shoplifting, third offense. She stole $40 worth of cosmetics from Wal-Mart. She was previously convicted of shoplifting from Shop-n-Save and CVS Pharmacy. She was denied probation and remanded to jail. 

On Wednesday, DeCollo came to Hardy County Circuit Court to request a reconsideration of her sentence.

“She’s had this time in jail to think,” said her attorney Larry Sherman. “She knows how serious shoplifting is and she knows a third offense is a big deal. It’s a felony. We’re asking the court to give her an opportunity to succeed.”

Mitchell’s final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15.

George Sentenced To 60 Days In Jail
