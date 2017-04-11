Town of Moorefield Spring Cleanup Week Announced

The Town of Moorefield has announced the dates for the annual Spring Clean Up Week. Clean Up Week will be held April 17 through April 21. Residents of the town wishing to have items picked up need to call the Town Office at 530-6142 and have their name put on the list. Residents must call by Friday, April 14. Calls after 4:30 P.M. Friday, April 14 will not be included.

No more than 20 names will be put on the list per day. This is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Items for pick up need to be set at the curb early on the day designated for pick up. Hazardous items such as paint, tires, oil, chemicals, refrigerators or air conditioners with freon will not be collected because the landfill will not accept them. All items need to be boxed, bagged or bundled for easier handling.

Be reasonable. If the pile to be collected is excessive only a reasonable amount will be taken and the rest left. The crew will only pick up at a location once. They will not be back.

This is a service to the residents of the Town of Moorefield only. If we find that anyone from out of town has combined items with yours none will be picked up at your location. There is no charge for this service to the residents of the Town of Moorefield.