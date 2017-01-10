The Pop Tax

What’s the big issue on taxing soda pop? For some months we’ve been reading stories from other states about taxing sugary sodas. As usual, the politicians are trying to convince the tax payers that this tax would bring in all sorts of income as well as encourage the obese population to quit drinking sodas. The politicians want us to think of soft drinks the same way we do cigarettes and other sinful items we purchase for our pleasure. Supposedly we won’t mind the sin taxes.

It doesn’t work. What does work is a tax that the taxpayers can see exactly where it’s going and what its use will be. What’s interesting is that West Virginia has had a pop tax since 1951. Obesity wasn’t the problem in those days, but health care was. The Legislature levied a one cent tax on every can or bottle of soda sold in the state. That penny went to fund the state’s first medical school in Morgantown. Within ten years the WVU School of Medicine was a reality. Sixty-five years later, West Virginia University has a modern, medical complex ranked in a number of fields of research and health care.