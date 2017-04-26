Suspect Shot After Multi-State Chase

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

On Tuesday, April 18, Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources were asked to assist Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit and apprehension of a suspect.

Responding from Hardy County were Sheriff Bryan Ward, Sgt. Jimmy Shipe, K-9 Deputy Josh Vetter, Deputy Jason Rohrbaugh and Deputy Tommie McCausley.

According to multiple law enforcement reports, Casey Desper of McGaheysville, Va. in Rockingham County, was wanted on a Capias warrant for a probation violation. Hardy County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer David Maher said, “Virginia authorities had sent information to be on the look out for a convicted felon in a vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour, known to be armed and threatening to go out with a fight.”

Pendleton County Sheriff’s Deputies said the suspect in a maroon Jeep, traveled west on Route 33 from Rockingham County, driving on the wrong side of the road. During the chase, Desper allegedly threw objects out of his vehicle, striking police vehicles and in one instance cracking the windshield of a police vehicle.

