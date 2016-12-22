Support Pours in after Fire Destroys Mathias Home and Apartment

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Fire ripped through a Mathias landmark on Sunday morning, leaving two families homeless. Luckily, the Shifflett family and their five children were in Wheeling, watching their son, Hinton, play in the East Hardy High School – St. Mary’s High School Class A championship game.

Also, luckily, Carla and Joe Hose, who occupied an apartment in the former Mathias Restaurant, were alerted to the fire and escaped unharmed.

According to the 911 Center, the call came in at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The Mathias-Baker Volunteer Fire Department responded and were assisted by Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department and the Bergton (Virginia) Volunteer Fire Department.

The Mathias-Baker Volunteer Rescue Squad with the assistance of the Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority also responded. Hardy County Sheriff Deputies McCausley and Rohrbaugh were on scene.

Part of Upper Cove Run Road was closed for a time.

In a heartfelt display of sportsmanship and compassion, the members of the St. Mary’s Football team sent donations to the family. In addition, the Williamstown Senior Parents collected donations at the Williamstown Sports Banquet.

East Hardy played Williamstown in the quarter finals for the Class A championship.

Several fundraisers are in process for the families and online GoFundMe pages have been established.