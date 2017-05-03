Students See Results of Distracted Driving

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

East Hardy High Schools students Summer Funkhouser, Holly Fogel and Mercedes Dove were involved in a fatal accident last week. The initial assessment by law enforcement is that drinking was involved. Mercedes Dove did not survive.

*This is a drill.*

“If we can reach one kid, to get the message, not to get into a vehicle under the influence, or let a friend drive who is under the influence, we’ve been successful,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Warren.



Warren is Hardy County’s Prevention Resource Officer. He was responsible for organizing a mock rescue presentation at East Hardy High School, with the help of Tammy Gilhuys of the Hardy County 911 Center.

On the eve of prom and graduation season, students at East Hardy High School and Moorefield High School were shown, in graphic detail, the results of a drunk/drugged driving accident. Students participated while their classmates watched as victims were extricated from a crashed vehicle.

Warren stressed to students that it is not just them who are impacted by a serious crash involving alcohol or drugs, but their families as well.

