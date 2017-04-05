PCB-Online-ME

Students Learn About Life the Hard Way

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

Mysteria Stotler is a shipping and receiving clerk. She makes $23,759 a year. She has a husband and a child, but hers is the only income the family has. After taxes it’s $1,789.90 per month.

After she bought a house, a car, car insurance, health insurance, vision and dental insurance, utilities and food, Mysteria’s family was $689 in the hole and didn’t have enough money for furniture. She went back to rethink her choices.

EHEMS 8th grader Mysteria Stotler learns the frustrations of balancing a family budget with limited income.

Nevin Good is a tailor. He makes $22,540 per year. He also has a family of three and his is the only income. After he bought a house, car, food, insurance, furniture, utilities, he was “only” $167 in the hole.

Stotler and Good are 8th grade students at East Hardy Early Middle School and they were playing “Get A Life.” The program is hosted by the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Financial Education Programs. Pat Ramsburg is the coordinator.

Students are given a Life Card. It tells them their job description, their family size, how much money they make and how much money they bring home after taxes and Social Security are deducted.

Dixie Twiddy
