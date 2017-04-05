Students Learn About Life the Hard Way

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Mysteria Stotler is a shipping and receiving clerk. She makes $23,759 a year. She has a husband and a child, but hers is the only income the family has. After taxes it’s $1,789.90 per month.

After she bought a house, a car, car insurance, health insurance, vision and dental insurance, utilities and food, Mysteria’s family was $689 in the hole and didn’t have enough money for furniture. She went back to rethink her choices.

Nevin Good is a tailor. He makes $22,540 per year. He also has a family of three and his is the only income. After he bought a house, car, food, insurance, furniture, utilities, he was “only” $167 in the hole.

Stotler and Good are 8th grade students at East Hardy Early Middle School and they were playing “Get A Life.” The program is hosted by the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Financial Education Programs. Pat Ramsburg is the coordinator.

Students are given a Life Card. It tells them their job description, their family size, how much money they make and how much money they bring home after taxes and Social Security are deducted.

