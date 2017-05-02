Be Still: East Hardy Calmly Wins On Senior Night

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Lady Cougars paraded around the bases for 15-0 and 10-0 three inning victories over Pocahontas County during senior night, remaining still as the pitching and defense didn’t allow a single hit or run.

Shannon Hahn, the senior captain for the Lady Cougars, joined coach

Ashley Dove and teammate Cara Hinkle at home plate to greet the Pocahontas County captains and coach.



Hahn didn’t play due to an injury, but was there for support both spoken and unspoken.

Hahn’s camouflage hat had the inscription of “Be Still and Psalm 46:10” which provided a calm and silent message to her teammates and the visiting Lady Warriors.

East Hardy pitcher Leanna Basye opened the contest with a pair of strikeouts, then issued a walk to Pocahontas County’s L. Hartzell before closing the side on a groundout.

