Stephen S. “Tyke” Gapp, age 48 of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Saturday morning, December 17, 2016 at the Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.. He was born on November 24, 1968 in Petersburg, W.Va. a son of Conrad Stephen Gapp of Moorefield, W.Va. and the late Linda Alice (Barr) Gapp. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two nephews and his paternal grandmother who helped raise him, Dora Elizabeth Gapp in 1999. He was a former Co-owner of G & S Motor’s and had attended the auto mechanic technicians program at Allegheny Community College. He was currently employed by the W.Va. Department of Highways as a Highway Construction Inspector.

Tyke was known to many as a Pontiac GTO enthusiast, who knew everything about them including a “poser.” He enjoyed riding his Harley, especially the “New Year’s Ride” that he took annually despite winter’s grip. He grew up with NASCAR and felt it died with the late great Dale Earnhardt, showing little interest afterwards. Tyke like many others was a Washington Redskins fan but unknown to many, he always said that he was one of two fans of the Washington Capitals in Moorefield as most everyone was loyal to the Pittsburg’s Penguins. A gentle man who enjoyed his fur babies, the outdoors, hunting & fishing, he also would enjoy his favorite beverage with his brother. Annually, on Memorial Day weekend, they would meet on their Charlie’s Knob for the R.O.C. Shindig.

Surviving in addition to his father is his wife of 21 years, Susan M. (Crites) Gapp; his fur babies, dogs, Sady, Jeb, CoCo and Lily and cats, Nate, Sunny and Gracie; two brothers, Matthew V. and Becky Gapp of Moorefield, W.Va. and Anthony and Kim Gibson of Ashland, KY and nieces & nephews, Dora, Matthew, Adam, D.J., Brent, Kerri, Danielle, Ciara, Jeffrey and Kyle.

Funeral Services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pastor Chris Whetzel officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00. At Tyke’s request, after the service he will be cremated and at a later date he will be taken to Charlie’s Knob for scattering.

