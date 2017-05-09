Speed Tracking Sign Donated to Moorefield

Hannah Heishman

Moorefield Examiner

The Weimer Automotive Group has donated a speed tracking sign to the Moorefield Police Department. Chief Steve Reckart told the Moorefield Town Council at their regular meeting on May 2.

The sign is moveable. Reckart plans to use it around Moorefield, particularly in the school zones, but also in areas such as Clements and Elm Streets and Winchester Avenue. The signs will digitally display passing drivers’ speeds.

Reckart said people sometimes don’t realize how fast they’re actually going. When the sign first appears in an area, it will be as a reminder and warning. Shortly after that, he’ll follow with enforcement.

Reckart said the Moorefield Police Department received 180 calls in April: 155 to 911 and 25 directly to the office.

“We were very active last month, a lot of arrests,” Reckart said.

