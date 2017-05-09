PCB-Online-ME

Speed Tracking Sign Donated to Moorefield

Hannah Heishman
Moorefield Examiner

The Weimer Automotive Group has donated a speed tracking sign to the Moorefield Police Department. Chief Steve Reckart told the Moorefield Town Council at their regular meeting on May 2.
The sign is moveable. Reckart plans to use it around Moorefield, particularly in the school zones, but also in areas such as Clements and Elm Streets and Winchester Avenue. The signs will digitally display passing drivers’ speeds.

Reckart said people sometimes don’t realize how fast they’re actually going. When the sign first appears in an area, it will be as a reminder and warning. Shortly after that, he’ll follow with enforcement.

Reckart said the Moorefield Police Department received 180 calls in April: 155 to 911 and 25 directly to the office.

“We were very active last month, a lot of arrests,” Reckart said.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.
Remember Me
 
Or Register.

Dixie Twiddy
In the Battle of the Belts, Seat Belts Save LivesWVU Extension Latest Victim of BOE Budget Woes
You Might Also Like
 
 
Summit_Supercube_Web_Ready
pulmonaryc
KacKaPon
Examiner website column ad.indd
Fraley
countrycars
Weaver's
The View