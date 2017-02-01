Smorgasbord of Grappling Feats at Viking Smash

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

There was a smorgasbord of excitement from Moorefield’s Jacob Stickley executing a pin in eight seconds to Hedgesville coach William “Bubby” Whittington earning his 600th career victory and the Golden Tornado obliterating the competition for the title at the Viking Smash in Petersburg.

Proving worthy of the championship, Keyser’s Austin Kitzmiller put on a display of brute force lifting rival Frankfort grappler on his shoulder before bringing him down to the mat.

“The competition was tough this weekend, but we continue to grow and develop as a team and as individuals. We came from behind to win individual matches in dramatic fashion. We had young men defeat opponents they had lost to earlier in the year. As a team we were able to pull out a win over an opponent that beat us just one week ago,” Moorefield Coach T.J. Van Meter commented on Facebook.

None of the wrestlers from Hardy County placed in the top three for awards, but each grappler wrestled with tremendous heart and determination at the Viking Smash.