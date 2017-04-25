SBDC Celebrates National Small Business Week

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will offer a Business Fundamentals workshop 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, May 1, Hardy County. The workshop will be held at 151 Robert C Byrd Industrial Park Road, Suite 2, Moorefield. Business Coach Beth Ludewig will lead the session.

WVSBDC is waiving the standard $35 registration fee in recognition of National Small Business Week, April 30 through May 6. Every year since it was first proclaimed in 1963, National Small Business Week highlights the big contributions made by small businesses and entrepreneurs around the country.

To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click “Training Calendar” or contact Business Coach Beth Ludewig, 304-530-4964, email beth.m.ludewig@wv.gov.

The course covers what entrepreneurs need to know to start a business in West Virginia. That includes practical basics such as getting a business license, identifying the market and writing a business plan that can build credibility with potential lenders.

