SBCD Business Workshop Offered in Hardy County

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will offer a Business Fundamentals workshop 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, April 19, in Hardy County. The workshop will be held at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, 316 Eastern Drive, Moorefield. Business Coach Lindsey Teets will lead the session.

To register, visit the WVSBDC website www.wvsbdc.com and click on “training calendar” or contact Lindsey Teets, 304-777-0914, Lindsey.M.Teets@wv.gov.

The course covers what entrepreneurs need to know to start a business in West Virginia. That includes practical basics such as getting a business license, identifying the market and writing a business plan that can build credibility with potential lenders.

There is a $35-per-person fee for the workshop. Attendees paying online should bring a copy of the online receipt to the training session.

