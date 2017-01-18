Rural Development Authority Discusses Potential Infrastructure Projects

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

With a new state and federal administration in place, the hope in the economic development community is there will be more funding available for infrastructure projects.

“We have been asked for shovel-ready projects regarding economic development projects that we might have,” Hardy County Rural Development Authority Director Mallie Combs told the RDA Board of Directors on Thursday.

Combs said she submitted infrastructure requirements for the Crites property and also the proposed expansion of the Hardy County Child Care Center.



The next meeting of the Hardy County Rural Development Authority will be held on March 23 at 11 a.m. The meetings are held at the RDA office, 223 N. Main St. in Moorefield. The meetings are open to the public.