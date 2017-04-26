Roth Takes Oath as Family Court Judge

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Petersburg attorney Jeffrey Roth took the oath of office last Thursday as Family Court Judge for the 25th Family Circuit.

Roth replaces Judge Amanda See, who resigned in February. He was appointed by Governor Jim Justice to fill the unexpired term.



The 25th Family Circuit encompasses Hardy Grant and Pendleton counties.

Ceremonies were held at the Landes Center in Petersburg with family, friends and colleagues attending. Pastor Harold Tongen of the Moorefield Presbyterian Church gave the invocation. Moorefield attorney Lary Garrett acted as Master of Ceremonies.

“Jeff is uniquely suited for this position,” Garrett said. “Family court is tough. It’s hard to get to the bottom of what is true and what is right and what is best for all concerned.”

