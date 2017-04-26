PCB-Online-ME

Roth Takes Oath as Family Court Judge

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

Petersburg attorney Jeffrey Roth took the oath of office last Thursday as Family Court Judge for the 25th Family Circuit.

Roth replaces Judge Amanda See, who resigned in February. He was appointed by Governor Jim Justice to fill the unexpired term. 

Photo by Jean Flanagan
Senior Status Judge Phil Jordan administers the oath of office to Family Court Judge Jeffrey Roth.


The 25th Family Circuit encompasses Hardy Grant and Pendleton counties.

Ceremonies were held at the Landes Center in Petersburg with family, friends and colleagues attending. Pastor Harold Tongen of the Moorefield Presbyterian Church gave the invocation. Moorefield attorney Lary Garrett acted as Master of Ceremonies. 

“Jeff is uniquely suited for this position,” Garrett said. “Family court is tough. It’s hard to get to the bottom of what is true and what is right and what is best for all concerned.”

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.
Remember Me
 
Or Register.

Dixie Twiddy
Commission Fine-Tunes Ambulance FeeBOE Lays Levy, Approves Budget
You Might Also Like
 
 
Summit_Supercube_Web_Ready
pulmonaryc
KacKaPon
Examiner website column ad.indd
Fraley
countrycars
Weaver's
The View