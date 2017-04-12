Rocket Slide’s Future In Doubt

By Hannah Heishman

Moorefield Examiner

Town Park Manager Juwana Bridger told the Moorefield Town Council she received an estimate to repair the Rocket Slide: $7000 is the least it will cost.

Bridger updated the Council at their meeting on April 4, after discussion at a previous meeting.

The slide is the original fire escape for the two-story Moorefield Graded School, which no longer exists. Jim Lyons donated the slide to the park in 1980; the slide bears a plaque in his memory.

Bridger said the slide itself and the central supporting column are in good condition, but the metal interior walls are unstable, rusted, sharp, and dangerous.

Even if the slide is left to stand as a monument, it would require work to remove the stairs, ensure its stability, and make it safe for kids to play around.

