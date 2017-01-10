Richardson Needs Further Evaluation Judge Says

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Brian C. Richardson, 34, of Winchester, Va., needs further evaluation before Circuit Court Judge C. Carter Williams can pronounce sentence. “It is impossible for any probation officer to conduct a pre-sentence evaluation in 15 days,” Williams said in court on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“This is a big case with multiple victims,” Williams said. “I think the court would benefit from hearing from the victims.”

Richardson pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, of making terrorist threats. Court documents show Richardson threatened to kill a number of officers of the court including Hardy County Prosecuting Attorney Lucas See, Assistant Prosecutor April Mallow, Attorneys Lary and Karen Garrett and Zelene Harman, among others.

“I was not thinking very clearly,” Richardson said during his guilty plea. “I was very angry. I apologize.”

Circuit Court Judge Parsons found Richardson guilty and ordered sentencing on Jan. 4.

