Regional SWOT Discussed

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Natural resources, low cost of living and quality of school systems were some of the strengths. Lack of cell phone and broadband service led the list of weaknesses. Regional tourism and agricultural innovations were on the list of opportunities. Aging population and drug abuse were deemed threats.

The Region 8 Planning and Development Council hosted a public meeting as part of the process to update their Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Fiscal Year 2018. The meeting was held on March 28. Discussion centered around Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats – SWOT.

“The mission of the Region 8 Planning and Development Council is to obtain the maximum level of economic and community development in the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia through development, planning and by assisting local governments and businesses to implement projects and programs,” said Terry Lively, executive director of Region 8 P&DC as an introduction.

The council covers the Potomac Highlands which include Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Pendleton counties. Representatives from each of those counties were present at the meeting.

The CEDS is a five-year plan, which is updated every year. It consists of a background of Region 8, a current assessment, list of goals and objectives for the next five years and a list of projects to meet those goals.

