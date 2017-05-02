Regional CEOS Meeting Held in Moorefield

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner
The rain last Saturday didn’t stop more than 70 members of the Keyser region Community Education Outreach Services to gather for learning, fun, fellowship and food. The 2017 annual meeting was held at Moorefield Middle School.
Eight counties were represented, including Hardy, Hampshire, Grant, Pendleton, Mineral, Jefferson, Morgan and Berkley counties. Hardy county was the host this year.
“We rotate between the counties in the region,” Hardy County CEOS President Helen Mathias said. “The meeting comes back to Hardy County every eight years.”
Mathias said the members of the committee who organized the day‚Äôs event worked well together.
“Maxine Halterman is the Vice President this year,” she said. “Jo Oliver is the treasurer and Susan Garrett is the secretary. Cindy Allen, Margaret Pack and Tammy Wimer from the Extension Office helped too. We’ve been working on this since January.”
The hard work paid off as CEOS members began arriving for registration at 8:30 a.m. and were treated to a continental breakfast.
Following devotions by Jo Ann Harman from Grant County and remarks by Carolyn Bowman, the Keyser Area President, State Vice President Connie Wolfinger of Harrison County spoke. Reports from area committee chairs were given and the CEOS broke into small groups for classes. Two class sessions were held in the morning.
Susan Shobe taught “Simply Soap,” an easy lesson in soap-making.
Jeff Fraley presented “The Talk of A Lifetime” which prepares the family for the passing of a loved one.
Sue Flanagan led an entertaining class in “WV Facts and Fun.”
Moorefield Police Officer Melody Burrows told her class “How to Avert A Loss from Scams,” which is very timely these days.
Other classes included Entrepreneurship by Business Coach Lindsey Teets and Exercise Your Green Thumb by Master Gardener Helen Mathias.
The CEOS also learned about technology, essential oils, bird-watching, West Virginia women who made history and cooking on various levels.
Instructors included Jane Jopling, Miriam Leatherman, Margaret Miltenberger, Susan Garrett, Elizabeth Metheny, Eleanor Heishman, Ruth Ann Johnson, Cindy Smalley, Janis Shook, Vivian Estepp, Christina Baker and Kathy King.
The CEOS were treated to a special luncheon entertainment as Neil and Jan Gillies played and sang traditional songs as well as some of their favorite originals.
After lunch, there was time for a third class before the business meeting was held.
The silent auction was closed and the merchandise distributed. Door prizes were given and the CEOS ended a long day of fun and fellowship.
When the torch was passed to the next group to host the annual meeting, the Jefferson County representatives said Hardy County was “a hard act to follow.”
“I couldn’t be more grateful for the help of the committee and everyone who contributed,” Mathias said. “We made Hardy County shine.”
In addition to those mentioned above, the Hardy County CEOS would like to thank Elizabeth Metheny, Hardy County WVU Extension Agent, Fran Welton, Moorefield Middle School and Harry Smith, Janitor, Summit Community Bank and Eastern WV Community and Technical College.