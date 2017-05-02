Regional CEOS Meeting Held in Moorefield

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The rain last Saturday didn’t stop more than 70 members of the Keyser region Community Education Outreach Services to gather for learning, fun, fellowship and food. The 2017 annual meeting was held at Moorefield Middle School.

Eight counties were represented, including Hardy, Hampshire, Grant, Pendleton, Mineral, Jefferson, Morgan and Berkley counties. Hardy county was the host this year.

“We rotate between the counties in the region,” Hardy County CEOS President Helen Mathias said. “The meeting comes back to Hardy County every eight years.”

Mathias said the members of the committee who organized the day‚Äôs event worked well together.

“Maxine Halterman is the Vice President this year,” she said. “Jo Oliver is the treasurer and Susan Garrett is the secretary. Cindy Allen, Margaret Pack and Tammy Wimer from the Extension Office helped too. We’ve been working on this since January.”

