Region VIII SWA Honors Retiring Board Members and Community Partners

The Region VIII Solid Waste Authority recently honored two retiring members of its Board of Directors, Frances J. Welton and Janice D. LaRue. Welton served for 39 years and LaRue served for

12 years.

“We are very grateful for the dedication that Mrs. Welton and

Mrs. LaRue have shown over the years,” said Jeff Slack, Executive

Director of the Solid Waste Authority. “These ladies have faithfully attended Board Meetings and provided a great service to the

region and its citizens for many years.”

Welton was one of the original Board Members first appointed to serve on the Region VIII Solid Waste Authority when it was originally created by the five County Commissions (Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, and Pendleton) in 1975.

Welton served on numerous committees during her tenure on the Board including the Executive Committee and the Audit Review Committee. Her affiliation with so many other groups in the region and her leadership in the area of disaster preparedness made her a very valuable Board Member.

LaRue,who served as the Mineral County Commission’s appointee to the Board was actively involved with solid waste, litter control, and recycling issues in the region and across the state through her involvement with the Association of West Virginia Solid

Waste Authorities.

