Rain Washes Out Bub Riggleman Tournament

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

It was a beautiful atmosphere for the opening day of the 12th annual Bub Riggleman Memorial Tournament with 14 teams competing at the Moorefield Town Park, but the rain came through all day on Saturday resulting in a shortened tournament as safety took top priority with the fields becoming too saturated.

The Yellow Jackettes hosted the Bub Riggleman Memorial Tournament inviting teams from all over the state including the northern panhandle: Oak Glen, North Marion, Philip Barbour, Musselman, Washington, Hedgesville, Petersburg, Pendleton County, South Harrison, East Hardy, Frankfort, Martinsburg and Doddridge County.



Several teams decided not to play in the single elimination portion of the tournament due to the rain and other commitments, then the entire tournament came to an abrupt end as the quarterfinals were being played since the conditions were too slippery to safely play the games especially with the playoffs coming up.

Washington and Petersburg were the two undefeated teams in the tournament, but never faced each other.

The Patriots were awarded the Bub Riggleman Memorial Tournament Championship trophy due to runs scored and runs against totals, while Petersburg settled for runner-up with the ceremony concluding the tournament prior to the semifinal rounds being completed.

