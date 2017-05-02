PCB-Online-ME

Rain Suspends Game As Wildcats Held Lead Over Moorefield

By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

When it rains, it pours and last week proved to be a field drenching problem.

Pendleton County rallied for a 2-1 lead over the Yellow Jackets before the lightning arrived in the top of the fifth inning for an initial delay on Thursday night, then the rain came down in full force flooding the infield which caused the umpires to call the game suspended.

Yellow Jacket players look out at the pouring rain coming down on George Hott Field which suspended action against the Wildcats.


“You have to go five complete for a whole game. It was a good game, 2-1 game. That’s good baseball, two good teams going at it. You’re going to have that and that was playoff atmosphere baseball and that’s what we need right now. It was tough, we worked hard to get the field ready and the rain washed us out,” Moorefield assistant coach Scott Stutler noted.

Due to schedule conflicts, it doesn’t appear this game will be completed before the season ends this week and thus doesn’t count as a full game for the records.

This contest would have determined the outright Potomac Valley Conference champion and solidified seedings for the playoffs, but the game wasn’t finished and the coaches will vote on the seedings now.

