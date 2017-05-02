PVCD Local Work Group Meeting Scheduled

The Potomac Valley Conservation District in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will convene a local work group meeting to discuss the 2018 Farm Bill Programs and provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach (FCA), a new NRCS conservation delivery system implemented in 2017.

The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations, and the public to provide localized information on natural resource priorities in the Potomac Valley Conservation District.

There are two NRCS District Conservationists that support the Potomac Valley area: Doris Brackenrich covers Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties; Christi Hicks covers Mineral and Hampshire Counties.

“I would encourage participation from local farmers, forestland owners and other land users to attend this meeting because the local work group values the knowledge that our local land users can bring to the table,” said Brackenrich. “NRCS has always been a locally led conservation agency working in cooperation with Conservation Districts to provide services to local land users on a voluntary basis. The Focused Conservation Approach is a new delivery system of NRCS programs in WV and receiving input from a diverse group will contribute to a successful program here in the Potomac Valley Conservation District.”