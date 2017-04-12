Public Tip Leads To Heroin Arrest

On Wednesday, April 4, Hardy County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person in Brighton Park. The caller had reported a male running around without shoes and a shirt, yelling and/or fighting with a female. The subsequent investigation led to the finding and seizure of 91 individual bags of heroin, a 9 mm pistol, and $1,955 in cash.

Arrested were Joshua Parker, 28 and Ashley N. Rohrbaugh, 29, both of Moorefield.

Responding to the scene were Hardy County Sheriff Sgt. Brad Short, Deputy Tyler Whetzel, Deputy Alicia Sanders and Moorefield Police Department Lt. Tyler Robinette.

