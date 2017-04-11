PSD Refinances Bonds, Saves Thousands

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

With several strokes of a pen, the Hardy County Public Service District refinanced five of their oldest municipal bonds which will result in considerable savings annually and throughout the 30-year life of the bonds.

The PSD board of directors met on Wednesday, April 5.

The municipal bonds, the oldest of which was sold in 1988, were used to finance water projects in the county.

“We put out RFPs (request for proposals) and we got really good interest rates from Capon Valley Bank,” said attorney John Stump, with Steptoe & Johnson. “Your existing rates range from 4.75 percent to 5 percent and the new rates range from 2.95 percent to 3.4 percent. These are fixed rates and you will save $10,715.04 annually and $213,000 over the 30 year life of the bonds.”

“I’m glad to see us using a local bank,” said PSD Vice President Melvin Shook.

The board approved a total of three resolutions – one authorizing the refunding of existing bonds, one authorizing the issuance of new bonds and one authorizing the automatic payment of the bonds to the Municipal Bond Commission.

