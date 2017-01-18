PSD Hears Reluctance To Water/Sewer Changes

By Jean A. Flanagan

“We really object to this,” said Anna Dunlap.

“We will do what we can to put a stop to it,” said Vickie Dyer.

A contingent of Wardensville residents came to the Hardy County Public Service District Board of Director’s monthly meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed transfer of the town’s water and sewer systems to the utility, a proposal they all oppose.

Betsy Orndoff-Sayers, Vickie Dyer, Teryl Hott, Anna Dunlap, Marcia Rudolph and Gina Atkinson asked several questions and voiced their opinion to the board.



“We don’t like the idea,” Dunlap said. “We worked hard to get it and to just turn it over to someone else, we really object to this.”

“A lot of people are opposed to this,” Dyer said. “Everyone I’ve talked to is opposed.”

The group asked questions about ownership of property on which the town’s spring, wells and other equipment is located. They asked about billing and the PSD rates. They asked about late payments and deferred billing. They asked about the water needed to maintain the swimming pool. They asked about disposition of the sewer lagoon and the financial motivation for the transfer.

Logan Moyers, director of the PSD tried to assuage some of the fears the group expressed. He explained the process will take at least a year to complete and there are various real estate and rate decisions to be made in the interim.

“In order for us to assume responsibility for the water and sewer systems, they (Wardensville customers) would have to assume our rates,” Moyers said. “We will have to hire additional people and will have additional O & M (operation and maintenance) expenses.

“The PSD will have to own the land on which the wells and spring and pump house are located. We will purchase the land the pump stations are on and get easements for the water and sewer lines.

“The PSD has a deferred payment agreement for people who cannot pay their bills on time and the terms are set according to state code.

“Any water we produce, like for the swimming pool, we have to charge. That’s according to state code, as well.

“We are not interested in taking over the sewer lagoon. We will use it until we can acquire land and build a plant. Then we will return it to the town for remediation. You can get Brownfields grants for that.

“We assume ownership in exchange for assuming the debt.”

Moyers also said both the state health department and the Department of Environmental Protection have come to the PSD and said something has to be done in Wardensville.

Orndoff-Sayers said other companies have been approached to help the town manage the water and sewer systems.

“It would be much easier to hire someone to manage the system,” Moyers said. “But they won’t be concerned about violations, mainline breaks, equipment failures. That would all still be the town’s responsibility.”

