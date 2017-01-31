Potomac State Announces Dean’s and President’s List

Potomac State College Campus President Jennifer Orlikoff, announces 87 students who earned a place on the President’s list for fall 2016. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 grade point average while maintaining a full-time student status. Those students who earned a place on the President’s List include:

Baker: Katie M. See

Mathias: Matthew P. Persinger

Moorefield: Diana J. Ramirez

Potomac State College Dean of Academic Affairs Greg Ochoa announces 173 students who earned a place on the Dean’s list for fall 2016. In order to be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average and may have no D, F, or I grades. The following students have met the criteria:

Moorefield: Emily D. Shockey and Joshua A. Whetzel

Old Fields: Jacob L. Myers